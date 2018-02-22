Odessa police respond to 22 crashes Thursday morning due to icy - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police respond to 22 crashes Thursday morning due to icy conditions

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Mother Nature was once again felt across the area with freezing rain and slick roads.

The Odessa Police Department said they responded to 22 crashes between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday morning due to icy conditions.

Some of the locations included:

  • I-20 & Dixie Blvd., which had a rollover accident and a pin-in accident
  • I-20 & County Road West, which had a rollover accident
  • W. Loop 338 & University Ave., which had two rollovers at the same time.
  • SE Loop 338 and I-20, which also had a rollover accident

