Odessa police respond to 22 crashes Thursday morning due to icy conditions

Mother Nature was once again felt across the area with freezing rain and slick roads.

The Odessa Police Department said they responded to 22 crashes between midnight and 9 a.m. Thursday morning due to icy conditions.

Some of the locations included:

I-20 & Dixie Blvd., which had a rollover accident and a pin-in accident

I-20 & County Road West, which had a rollover accident

W. Loop 338 & University Ave., which had two rollovers at the same time.

SE Loop 338 and I-20, which also had a rollover accident

