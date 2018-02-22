Odessa police respond to 22 crashes Thursday morning due to icy conditions

The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to take the service roads and slow down due to multiple crashes this morning.
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
The Odessa Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam. We're told police have received reports that the scam involves a phone call from a "local police department."
It was 50 years ago, that the famous line of Fred Rogers, "Won't you be my Neighbor?" was heard through TV waves on national public broadcasting network.
A 17-year-old student, who was attending Permian High School, was arrested on Thursday after an alert was sent to local law enforcement by a gaming software company.
