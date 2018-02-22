Odessa police warning residents about phone scam

The Odessa Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam.

We're told police have received reports that the scam involves a phone call from a "local police department."

Police said during the call that individuals are claiming that they are raising money for the police department, or troopers, and are needing help.

Odessa police are reminding residents that if you receive a phone call, email or text message from anyone claiming to work for the "local police department" to not pay any money or provide any personal information.

Police added that they do not ask for money from the public.

If you receive a phone call from the scammers, police say the best thing to do is to hang up.

