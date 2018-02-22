Student arrested after taking gun to Midland Lee campus

A Midland Lee High School student has been arrested after taking a weapon to the campus on Thursday morning.

Thanks to a crimestoppers tip, the school authorities were notified the student had a gun on his body.

We're told the student was in custody in less than a minute thanks to an on-campus police officer. Due to the quick action, the campus was never placed on lockdown.

According to district officials, the student never threatened anyone and we're told they don't believe he was going to harm anyone, but he is now in police custody.

The school sent a voicemail to parents to let them know of the incident. You can listen to the voicemail below.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.