Student arrested after taking gun to Midland Lee campus

A Midland Lee High School student has been arrested after taking a weapon to the campus on Thursday morning. Thanks to a crimestoppers tip, the school authorities were notified the student had a weapon on his body. We're told the student was in custody in less than a minute thanks to an on-campus police officer. Due to the quick action, the campus was never placed on lockdown. According to district officials, the student never threatened anyone and we're told ...
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with a theft investigation from Feb. 19.
The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to take the service roads and slow down due to multiple crashes this morning.
