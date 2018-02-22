Student arrested after taking gun to Midland Lee campus - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING:

Student arrested after taking gun to Midland Lee campus

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Midland Lee High School (Source: KWES) Midland Lee High School (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A Midland Lee High School student has been arrested after taking a weapon to the campus on Thursday morning. 

Thanks to a crimestoppers tip, the school authorities were notified the student had a gun on his body. 

We're told the student was in custody in less than a minute thanks to an on-campus police officer. Due to the quick action, the campus was never placed on lockdown.

According to district officials, the student never threatened anyone and we're told they don't believe he was going to harm anyone, but he is now in police custody. 

The school sent a voicemail to parents to let them know of the incident. You can listen to the voicemail below. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING:

    Student arrested after taking gun to Midland Lee campus

    Student arrested after taking gun to Midland Lee campus

    Midland Lee High School (Source: KWES)Midland Lee High School (Source: KWES)

    A Midland Lee High School student has been arrested after taking a weapon to the campus on Thursday morning.  Thanks to a crimestoppers tip, the school authorities were notified the student had a weapon on his body.  We're told the student was in custody in less than a minute thanks to an on-campus police officer. Due to the quick action, the campus was never placed on lockdown. According to district officials, the student never threatened anyone and we're told ...

    A Midland Lee High School student has been arrested after taking a weapon to the campus on Thursday morning.  Thanks to a crimestoppers tip, the school authorities were notified the student had a weapon on his body.  We're told the student was in custody in less than a minute thanks to an on-campus police officer. Due to the quick action, the campus was never placed on lockdown. According to district officials, the student never threatened anyone and we're told ...

  • US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    US women beat Canada for gold in a 3-2 shootout thriller

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:34 AM EST2018-02-22 07:34:20 GMT
    Thursday, February 22 2018 1:47 PM EST2018-02-22 18:47:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). United States celebrates winning gold after the women's gold medal hockey game against Canada at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

    Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.

    Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.

  • Texas senator convicted of 11 federal felony charges

    Texas senator convicted of 11 federal felony charges

    Thursday, February 22 2018 12:40 PM EST2018-02-22 17:40:56 GMT
    A state senator from San Antonio has been convicted on 11 federal counts of money laundering and wire and securities fraud, and is facing a potentially long prison term.
    A state senator from San Antonio has been convicted on 11 federal counts of money laundering and wire and securities fraud, and is facing a potentially long prison term.
    •   
Powered by Frankly