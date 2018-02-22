More than $30,000 worth of property stolen, reward offered for information

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with a theft investigation from Feb. 19.

Over $30,000 worth of property was stolen from the 2900 block of S. CR 1210. We’re told the victim said a 2018 gray car hauler trailer was stolen along with a Red 2014 Kawasaki UTV and a purple go-cart.

Midland Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved.

If you have any information, call Midland Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS.

