More than $30,000 worth of property stolen, reward offered for information

Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with a theft investigation from Feb. 19.
The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to take the service roads and slow down due to multiple crashes this morning.
For decades, the Midland Downtown Lions Club has served the community in efforts to give back. This Saturday, they're hosting their 62nd annual Pancake Jamboree, an event with music, dancing and of course, all you can eat pancakes.
A $10,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the location of a missing woman. Authorities are looking for Shaila Jiwani Noormohamed Holt, 59. Back on July 13, 2017, Shaila went to get ice cream and she never returned home.
