TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa police warn drivers to take service roads and slow down

Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
Twenty long years after taking gold when the sport debuted in 1998, the United States snapped Canada's streak of four straight Olympic golds with a 3-2 shootout victory.
The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to take the service roads and slow down due to multiple crashes this morning.
The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to take the service roads and slow down due to multiple crashes this morning.
For decades, the Midland Downtown Lions Club has served the community in efforts to give back. This Saturday, they're hosting their 62nd annual Pancake Jamboree, an event with music, dancing and of course, all you can eat pancakes.
For decades, the Midland Downtown Lions Club has served the community in efforts to give back. This Saturday, they're hosting their 62nd annual Pancake Jamboree, an event with music, dancing and of course, all you can eat pancakes.
Water is always needed and protected in our area. Industry leaders in oil and gas have come to Midland County to discuss the precious resource during the first Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference.
Water is always needed and protected in our area. Industry leaders in oil and gas have come to Midland County to discuss the precious resource during the first Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference.
U.T.P.B. Men's basketball won their last home game of the season and now have two games left in the regular season.
U.T.P.B. Men's basketball won their last home game of the season and now have two games left in the regular season.