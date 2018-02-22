TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa police warn drivers to take service roads - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa police warn drivers to take service roads and slow down

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department is advising drivers to take the service roads and slow down due to multiple crashes this morning.

So far, officers are responding to crashes happening on roads from I-20 and Grant, I-20 and Dixie and on JBS Parkway.

The department said to stay off the main roads and take the service roads from I-20 and the Loop heading westbound, Highway 80 and JBS, I-20 and JBS Parkway, and I-20 and West County Road. 

There are reports of rollovers and crashes due to black ice so drive with caution in those areas.

