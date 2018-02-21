UTPB Women's Basketball sees growth compared to last season

The Lady Falcons season didn't go how they hoped, but Coach Rae Boothe and senior forward Kristel Reid, have seen how the team and the culture has changed throughout the season.

"The culture in terms of expectation and discipline and selflessness this team overall. I've seen growth through that and inconsistency with that too. I think that's just part of changing culture and that transitional period. Even just basketball X's and O's, this team leads the league in steals and turnover margins. I think that's pretty impressive that this group, not familiar with the system at all, was able to jump in and really get after it defensively. That's an area we can control and they've really worked hard in terms of what they've been taught and the belief that they have with the system and with each other," said Rae Boothe.

"I think as a team we've grown together compared to last year. There was a lot of individuals and Coach Rae did a good job taking us as individuals and making us come together as a team. I think our chemistry has definitely grown throughout the season. Just to be part of the new era with Coach Rae, I can look back and say we started that and we were a part of the growing at U.T.P.B. women's basketball. I'm definitely excited to see the growth as it continues and to be a part of it was amazing and I do appreciate it," said Reid.



"To know the end date is rare. We know we only have until Saturday. I think they are going to give it everything they have to go out the way they want to go out," said Boothe.

U.T.P.B. Women play at Tarleton Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. and at Texas A&M Commerce Saturday at 2 p.m.

