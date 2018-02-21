UTPB Men's Basketball look to finish strong heading into Lone Star Conference Championships

Water is always needed and protected in our area. Industry leaders in oil and gas have come to Midland County to discuss the precious resource during the first Permian Basin Water in Energy Conference.
U.T.P.B. Men's basketball won their last home game of the season and now have two games left in the regular season.
The Lady Falcons season didn't go how they hoped, but Coach Rae Boothe and senior forward Kristel Reid have seen how the team and the culture has changed throughout the season.
It was 50 years ago, that the famous line of Fred Rogers, "Won't you be my Neighbor?" was heard through TV waves on national public broadcasting network.
The legal difference between a semi-automatic gun and an fully automatic gun is the individual pulls of a trigger. But one of the accessories to semi-automatic guns is raising some questions.
