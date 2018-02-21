UTPB Men's Basketball look to finish strong heading into Lone Star Conference Championships

U.T.P.B. Men's and Women's basketball won their last home games of the season and now have two games left in the regular season. The men are looking to finish strong on the road to gear up for the Lone Star Conference Championships next weekend. The championship game will be on ESPN 3 and Coach Andy Newman thinks this is good for not only the school but the conference.

"It's great ESPN 3 coming in and doing that. It's great for our conference. I think it's good recognition by them because Lone Star Conference basketball is the best in division 2 and for them to give us that exposure I think is great. I think obviously the last two years U.T.P.B. has had a really good program and really good quality basketball being played here. Not a lot of people know about it and this is great exposure for us and this town and the university getting our name out saying, 'Hey there's a university out here in West Texas that's got great athletics and a great place to get an education. I think it's great for everything,'" said Newman.

The Falcons play at Tarleton Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. and at Texas A&M Commerce at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.