Former First Lady Laura Bush stops by Museum of the Southwest

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Laura Bush stopped by the Museum of the Southwest on Thursday.

The former First Lady had a surprise visit to view the Portraits of Courage Exhibit.

The portraits were painted by her husband, former President George W. Bush.

The exhibit will show at the Museum of the Southwest until March 25.

