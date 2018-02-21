Cinemark Theaters enforcing new bag policy

Guns at the movies and we're not talking about on the screen.



Cinemark Theaters is enforcing a new policy to keep you safe.



They're banning large bags.



Anything bigger than 12 inches by 12 inches by 6 inches will not be allowed inside.



Diaper bags and medical equipment bags will be an exception.



Cinemark also reserves the right to inspect any bag you bring in.



Cinemark theaters has two locations, the Regal Tall City Stadium in Midland and Century 12 in Odessa.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.