Trump administration takes aim at semi-automatic gun accessory "bump stock"

The legal difference between a semi-automatic gun and an fully automatic gun is the individual pulls of a trigger. But one of the accessories to semi-automatic guns is raising some questions.

"Legally you're allowed to pull that trigger as fast as you can," says Danny Anderson, retail manager of Alloy Outdoors.

The bump stock allow guns to use their own momentum to increase their rate of fire.

The accessory was used by gunman Stephen Paddock last year when he killed more than 50 people from a Las Vegas hotel room.

Since then, the Trump administration has been taking a closer look at bump stocks, "I directed the Attorney General to clarify whether certain bump stocks, like the one used in Las Vegas, are illegal under current law," said Trump on Tuesday.

Anderson says in his experience, bump stocks have been more of a niche item.

"They never sold really well, a lot of them collected a lot of dust," said Anderson

Anderson says Alloy Outdoors doesn't have any bump stock for sale, "after the Vegas shooting, it became nearly impossible to get them."

Though, Anderson has reservations to the bureaucratic discussion of banning the accessory.

"A troubling part of that is the language that they use and how they are going to go about banning it," said Anderson.

"Just a few moments ago, I signed a memorandum directing Attorney General to propose regulations that ban all devices that turn legal weapons into machine guns," said Trump on Tuesday.

"There is that slippery slop of any rate increasing device is going to turn your semi-automatic into a machine gun. I use AR-15 for competition and just about every single part on there allows me to shoot faster," said Anderson.

Like many, Anderson hopes this will be a matter left up to Congress and not bureaucracy.

"We've got to play close attention to the back door methods that people can use to ban just about everything," said Anderson.

