Odessa College Wrangler Rodeo kicks off tomorrow

The 34th Odessa College Wrangler rodeo will be kicking off on Thursday. The rodeo marks the start of the spring season for the Wranglers and they feel competing in Odessa will be to their advantage.



“I think in rodeo, it's a huge advantage because just like today, we get to practice. So they are comfortable with the ground, with the livestock, with the setup. We don't get to practice anywhere else we go all year so this is the only place we get to practice before we compete. Plus you have the home crowd,” said CJ Aragon, Odessa College Rodeo Coach.



The rodeo starts at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at the Ector County Coliseum at 6 p.m. The rodeo will run through Saturday.



