West Odessa murder suspect arrested in Mexico

The legal difference between a semi-automatic gun and an fully automatic gun is the individual pulls of a trigger. But one of the accessories to semi-automatic guns is raising some questions.
Laura Bush stopped by the Museum of the Southwest on Thursday. The former First Lady had a surprise visit to view the Portraits of Courage Exhibit.
Guns at the movies and we're not talking about on the screen. Cinemark Theaters is enforcing a new policy to keep you safe. They're banning large bags.
The 34th Odessa College Wrangler rodeo will be kicking off on Thursday. The rodeo marks the start of the spring season for the Wranglers and they feel competing in Odessa will be to their advantage.
A $10,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the location of a missing woman. Authorities are looking for Shaila Jiwani Noormohamed Holt, 59. Back on July 13, 2018, Shaila went to get ice cream and she never returned home.
