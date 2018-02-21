West Odessa murder suspect arrested in Mexico

A suspect wanted for murder back in November of 2017 has been arrested in Mexico.

Jesus "Jesse" Zermeno, 28, was arrested in Ojinaga, Mexico, on Wednesday and later released to the U.S. Marshals at the Presidio Port of Entry.

He was later extradited back to Ector County on Thursday on charges of murder.

Back on Nov. 15, 2017, deputies were called out to 12293 W. Citation Dr., just after 10 p.m. regarding a shooting that occurred.

When deputies arrived, they found Armando Nunez, 36, lying on the ground and it appeared that he had been shot multiple times.

EMS personnel were called out to the scene but Nunez didn't survive.

Further investigation lead deputies to Zermeno and a warrant was issued for murder.

No bond has been set for Zermeno.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.