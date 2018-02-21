$10,000 cash reward being offered for information regarding missing woman

A $10,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the location of a missing woman.

Authorities are looking for Shaila Jiwani Noormohamed Holt, 59.

Back on July 13, 2018, Shaila went to get ice cream and she never returned home.

We're told she was last seen in Big Spring, Texas, on July 14, 2017, around 1:30 p.m. wearing a dark blouse and dark pants.

Shaila is 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

Shaila was last seen driving a dark green 2001 Ford Ranger with Texas license plate #AH20963 with a side passenger window missing.

If you have any information leading to the location of Shaila, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS, use the mobile app P3 TIPS or go to www.midlandcrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.