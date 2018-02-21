Fort Stockton police: Call us before giving out personal information

The Levelland & Hockley County News-Press reports that students and faculty have been evacuated from the Levelland Intermediate School after a note was found inside the building indicating a bomb was going to go off.
A $10,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the location of a missing woman. Authorities are looking for Shaila Jiwani Noormohamed Holt, 59. Back on July 13, 2018, Shaila went to get ice cream and she never returned home.
Local businesses could be getting more protection against drive-by lawsuits, and it's coming from the federal government. National lawmakers tell us a proposed bill is aimed at leveling the playing field when it comes to lawsuits against businesses for infractions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The Fort Stockton Police Department is warning residents of a scam that was recently reported.
Westbound I-20 is shutdown at Highway 84 near Roscoe. According to the Sweetwater Fire Department, trucks wrecked causing the closure. Traffic is being diverted up Hwy 84. Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.
