Fort Stockton police: Call us before giving out personal informa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Fort Stockton police: Call us before giving out personal information

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Fort Stockton Police Department / Facebook) (Source: Fort Stockton Police Department / Facebook)
FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) -

The Fort Stockton Police Department is warning residents of a scam that was recently reported. 

In a transcribed voicemail, one person is asked to reach out before they were arrested.

It's better to be safe than sorry. If you get a similar message, contact your local police department before giving out any information or money. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly