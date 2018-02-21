Westbound I-20 shutdown at Hwy 84 - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Westbound I-20 shutdown at Hwy 84

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Westbound I-20 is shutdown at Highway 84 near Roscoe. 

According to the Sweetwater Fire Department,  a wreck is causing the closure.

Traffic is being diverted up Hwy 84.

