TXDOT identifies victim in deadly crash

The Texas Department of Transportation has identified the victim of a deadly crash from Saturday morning.

We're told Michael R. Gurule, 28, was traveling on U.S. 285 in Reeves County when the driver left the roadway and in an attempt to return to the road, overcorrected and rolled.

The driver was transported with incapacitating injuries. Unfortunately, Gurule was pronounced dead on scene.

