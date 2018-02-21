Tuesday High School basketball playoff scores - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Tuesday High School basketball playoff scores

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter
Girls 6A Regional Quarterfinals

Midland Lee 50, Frenship 62

Girls 4A Regional Quarterfinals

Greenwood 45, Denver City 61

Seminole 24, Levelland 56

Girls 2A Regional Quarterfinals

Haskell 40, Forsan 26

Girls TAPPS 3A Area

Arlington Burton Adventist 17, Midland Classical 71

Boys 6A Bi-District

Permian 56, EP Coronado 35

Odessa High 59, EP Montwood 54

Boys 4A Bi-District

Clint 76, Greenwood 55

Fort Stockton 69, Mount View 42

Fabens 51, Monahans 86

Boys 3A Bi-District

Alpine 52, Sonora 39

Crane 67, Reagan County 40

Wall 75, Kermit 23

Boys 2A Bi-District

Forsan 53, Haskell 36

Boys 1A B-District

Garden City 66, Lueders-Avoca 45

Boys TAPPS 5A Area

Midland Christian 56, Savio Catholic 36

Midland Classical 63, Willow Park Trinity Christian 69

