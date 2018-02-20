3-time Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee stops by the Basin

Sports Illustrated named her as the greatest female athlete of the 20th Century.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee came to the Basin for the JBS Distinguished Lecture Series by UTPB.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist spoke on perseverance, accomplishing goals and the process of building a winner.



“I think it’s important that we recognize that we are going to be faced with challenges and that’s a test of your character, that’s going to test your strength, your ability to endure the ups and downs some people see the end result, they don’t see the building of a champion. They don’t see the days that you’re struggling,” said Joyner-Kersee.

According to Jackie, not only does she have a gold-metal, but also has one silver and two bronze-metals.

