3-time Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee stops by the Basin

Click here to view final playoff scores from high school basketball.
What goes into gas prices? How do companies make their money? Come to find out the two are more separate than you think.
Sports Illustrated named her as the greatest female athlete of the 20th Century. We’re told Jackie Joyner-Kersee came to the Basin for the JBS Distinguished Lecture Series by UTPB.
If you have a Bachelor’s degree and are interested in becoming a teacher, then, you may want to check this event out. On Thursday at 7 p.m, we’re told there will be an information session at the Midland School District’s Administration Building.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of freezing rain. A strong cold front is currently rolling through West Texas and will continue to move southwest as we head into early Wednesday morning.
