Midland I.S.D. hosting teacher recruitment event this Thursday

If you have a Bachelor’s degree and are interested in becoming a teacher, then, you may want to check this event out.

On Thursday at 7 p.m, we’re told there will be an information session at the Midland School District’s Administration Building.



School officials said there is a shortage of teachers, and you can find out how to get your foot into the classroom.



“There’s a nationwide teacher shortage, so this is what we can do. We really believe there are a number of people in our community who have a Bachelor’s degree, but they want to figure how they can be certified and fully credentialed. So, this is an opportunity for them to find out how this works, “ said Woodrow Bailey, Executive Director of Human Resources.

