Big Spring police looking for Sonic forgery suspect

Big Spring police are trying to track down a woman suspect who tried to pass off a fake $20 bill.



Police said the suspect tried to pass off the phony bill at the Sonic restaurant located at 1200 S. Gregg Street, Saturday.

We’re told the Sonic restaurant staff thought the bill looked funny, checked it and discovered the bill was fake.



We’re told the woman took off in a stolen 2000 silver Honda Accord with license plate HDC7767.

Authorities said if you’ve seen her or the car to contact them, or the TIPS line at (432) 263-8477 and reference case #2-18-00673 in your TIP.

