DPS Troopers investigating deadly crash in Ector County

DPS Troopers are investigating following a deadly crash in Ector County.

Details are limited but we're told the accident happened on Loop 338, south of Interstate 20 and west of Highway 385.

We're told that two vehicles are involved in the crash. However, it's unknown what type of vehicles were involved.

DPS Troopers tell us they will have more information on this crash on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.