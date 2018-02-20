FULL VIDEO: Midland County Judge Open Forum - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

FULL VIDEO: Midland County Judge Open Forum

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Click the video above to watch the entire Midland County Judge Open Forum from Feb. 20, 2018. 

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly