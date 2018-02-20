WATCH LIVE...Midland County Judge Forum

DPS Troopers are investigating following a deadly crash in Ector County. Details are limited but we're told the accident happened on Loop 338, south of Interstate 20 and west of Highway 385.
DPS Troopers are investigating following a deadly crash in Ector County. Details are limited but we're told the accident happened on Loop 338, south of Interstate 20 and west of Highway 385.
UPDATE: One of the men arrested is a registered sex offender. Randall Sparkman, 40, was arrested in 1997 in San Angelo for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
UPDATE: One of the men arrested is a registered sex offender. Randall Sparkman, 40, was arrested in 1997 in San Angelo for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Local businesses could be getting more protection against drive-by lawsuits, and it's coming from the federal government. National lawmakers tell us a proposed bill is aimed at leveling the playing field when it comes to lawsuits against businesses for infractions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Local businesses could be getting more protection against drive-by lawsuits, and it's coming from the federal government. National lawmakers tell us a proposed bill is aimed at leveling the playing field when it comes to lawsuits against businesses for infractions of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Wilson & Young Middle School was placed on temporary lockdown following a suspect near campus. On Tuesday afternoon, we’re told Odessa Police Department had a suspect running form their officers towards Wilson & Young.
Wilson & Young Middle School was placed on temporary lockdown following a suspect near campus. On Tuesday afternoon, we’re told Odessa Police Department had a suspect running form their officers towards Wilson & Young.