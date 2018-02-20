Lockdown lifted at Wilson & Young Middle School

Wilson & Young Middle School was placed on temporary lockdown following a suspect near campus.

On Tuesday afternoon, we’re told Odessa Police Department had a suspect running form their officers towards Wilson & Young.



Campus administrators said they saw OPD had guns drawn on the suspect and made the decision to call a lockdown to make sure both students and staff remained safe.



We’re told once the suspect was in custody, the school was quickly released from lockdown.



We’re told the school was not directly threatened and all students and staff are okay.

