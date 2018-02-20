Lockdown lifted at Wilson & Young Middle School

The Springboard Recovery Center has opened a new adolescent services program.
The Springboard Recovery Center has opened a new adolescent services program.
UPDATE: One of the men arrested is a registered sex offender. Randall Sparkman, 40, was arrested in 1997 in San Angelo for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
UPDATE: One of the men arrested is a registered sex offender. Randall Sparkman, 40, was arrested in 1997 in San Angelo for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Wilson & Young Middle School was placed on temporary lockdown following a suspect near campus. On Tuesday afternoon, we’re told Odessa Police Department had a suspect running form their officers towards Wilson & Young.
Wilson & Young Middle School was placed on temporary lockdown following a suspect near campus. On Tuesday afternoon, we’re told Odessa Police Department had a suspect running form their officers towards Wilson & Young.
Midland police responded to an accident on the Garfield exit on Loop 250.
Midland police responded to an accident on the Garfield exit on Loop 250.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.