Traffic Alert: traffic blocked on Loop 250

Midland police responded to an accident on the Garfield exit on Loop 250.

A Kawasaki motorcycle approached the exit and failed to slow down. The motorcyclist then hit the backside of a Ford F-350.

The driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and also cited for failure to control speed.

The scene has been cleared, but traffic is being diverted.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.