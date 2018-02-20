UIL denies San Angelo ISD's appeal

The UIL has denied San Angelo ISD's appeal. They will remain in District 3-6A for all sports.

San Angelo ISD released the following statement: "We are certainly disappointed by this outcome. Our expectation was that the UIL would take the long distances traveled by our students in all sports, plus the amount of classroom time they would miss due to that travel under more serious consideration when rendering their final decision."

