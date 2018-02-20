Stanton hires new head football coach,athletic director

Midland police responded to an accident on the Garfield exit on Loop 250.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
Police arrested 6 men over the weekend during a sex crimes sting operation in Midland.
The Springboard Recovery Center has opened a new adolescent services program.
The 2018 U.I.L. State Swimming and Diving Championship took place this past weekend and Midland I.S.D. was well represented.
