Stanton hires new head football coach,athletic director

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Stanton football helmet
STANTON, TX (KWES) -

The Stanton ISD school board approved Richland Springs football coach Jerry Burkhart to be the new athletic director and head football coach on Monday night.

Burkart led Richland Springs to eight state championships in football. Richland Springs is a six-man program, so this new role means a transition to the 11-man game.

