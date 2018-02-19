Toy gun found in Fort Stockton school playground - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Toy gun found in Fort Stockton school playground

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
FORT STOCKTON, TX (KWES) -

A weapon, thought to be a pistol, was found at a playground Sunday evening in Fort Stockton and is now police custody.            

Fort Stockton police say they examined the weapon and discovered that it was actually a toy.

It was found at Fort Stockton's intermediate school playground.

In a Facebook post, police thanked the community for making them aware of the matter and allowing them the proper time to investigate.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly