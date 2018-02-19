High School basketball playoff schedule for girls regional quarterfinals, boys bi-district

Girls Basketball Regional Quarterfinals:

Frenship vs. Lee Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Lamesa Middle School

Greenwood vs. Denver City Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Andrews

Levelland vs. Seminole Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Cisco

Haskell vs. Forsan Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Colorado City

Blackwell vs. Garden City Monday at 8 p.m. in San Angelo

TAPPS 3A Area:

Midland Classical vs. Arlington Burton Adventist Tuesday at 6 p.m. at MCA

Boys Basketball Bi-District:

Odessa High vs. EP Montwood Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Pecos

Permian vs. EP Coronado Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Pecos

Clint vs. Greenwood Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Fort Stockton

Monohans vs. Fabens Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Marfa

Forsan vs. Haskell Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Colorado City

Ira vs. Grady Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Sterling City

Garden City vs. Lueders-Avoca Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Loraine

TAPPS Area

Midland Christian vs. Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic Tuesday at 7 p.m. at McGraw Event Center

Midland Classical vs. Willow Park Trinity Christian Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Merkel

