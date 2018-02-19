Midland High's Braden Vines, Mollie Wright win medal at State Championship

The 2018 U.I.L. State Swimming and Diving Championship took place this past weekend and Midland I.S.D. was well represented. Midland High senior Mollie Wright took home silver in the 500 free, making Mollie the first girl to medal from Midland since 2015. Braden Vines also took home silver in the 200 individual medley. Braden took home gold in the 100 breast, making him the first MHS swimmer to win a state title since 2011 and the first Midland boy since 2004.

"It was kind of like a dream. Since I was a freshman I wanted to get on the podium. Everyone there does, they want to score as high as they can. I was really excited, I think you could see me smile from ear to ear. It was a lot of fun. There were a lot of people and I was nervous but I was excited and knew I was ready for that moment," said Wright.

"At state, I was just super excited to be there. I was really hoping to win and come back with a gold medal this year. When I'm walking up to the block, I don't really look at the crowd or look around at everybody, I just look at the pool at stay focused on myself. It's really cool to bring back the legacy of Midland High and being on the podium again," said Vines.

Up next for Mollie and Braden is the West Texas Champs this weekend at COM Aquatics.

