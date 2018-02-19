March 6, 2018, Early Voting Locations - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

March 6, 2018, Early Voting Locations

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Select your county from below to view early voting locations for the March 6, 2018, primary election. We are continuing to add to this list as we receive additional early voting locations. Please check back if your county is not listed below. 

Andrews County

Brewster County 

Crane County

Crockett County - Crockett County Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center - 505 15th St., Ozona, Texas

Culberson County

Dawson County - Republican    Democrat

Ector County 

Gaines County 

Glasscock County 

Jeff Davis County - Republican   Democrat 

Martin County 

Midland County 

Scurry County

Upton County 

