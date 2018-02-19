March 6, 2018, Early Voting Locations

The 2018 U.I.L. State Swimming and Diving Championship took place this past weekend and Midland I.S.D. was well represented.
The 2018 U.I.L. State Swimming and Diving Championship took place this past weekend and Midland I.S.D. was well represented.
Click here for high school basketball playoff game schedules.
Click here for high school basketball playoff game schedules.
A weapon, thought to be a pistol, was found at a playground Sunday evening in Fort Stockton and is now police custody.
A weapon, thought to be a pistol, was found at a playground Sunday evening in Fort Stockton and is now police custody.
You may remember a few months ago, NewsWest9 teamed up with P-K Construction for the ultimate mancave giveaway.
You may remember a few months ago, NewsWest9 teamed up with P-K Construction for the ultimate mancave giveaway.
If you're looking to learn more about our leaders on this President’s Day, you can check out the Presidential Museum in Odessa.
If you're looking to learn more about our leaders on this President’s Day, you can check out the Presidential Museum in Odessa.