Student stabbed 3 times during fight after school at Permian High School

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A student at Permian High School was stabbed three times following a fight after school on Monday.

We're told two 15-year-old students confronted each other to fight on the west side of the campus. 

According to Ector County I.S.D., a 15-year-old pulled his right hand from his jacket and stabbed another 15-year-old twice in the left arm and once on the left upper portion of the back.

The 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to the Ector County Youth Center and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

