Buice Elementary participates in Kindness Olympics

After the deadly shooting at a school in Florida, one Odessa elementary is showing their students the power of what it means to be kind.



Buice Elementary students took part in their Kindness Olympics last week. The school counselor has been working with the kids on the importance of using kind words.



The kids took part in activities that promote kind words such as kindness charades, conversation hearts race and pat on the back.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.