Presidential Museum open for President's Day event

If you're looking to learn more about our leaders on this President’s Day, you can check out the Presidential Museum in Odessa.



They opened Monday night for an event at 5:30 p.m. and ran until 7 p.m. The event includes a self-guided tour.



Special guest Ulysses S. Grant will be there to talk about his administration back in the civil war era.



"Its totally free, its open to the public and we hope we get people of every age come by and celebrate on President's day," said Executive Director of the Presidential Museum Robert Brescia.



Refreshments will be served.

