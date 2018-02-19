7 men charged with sex crimes after weekend sting operation in Midland

Police arrested 6 men over the weekend during a sex crimes sting operation in Midland.
The Springboard Recovery Center has opened a new adolescent services program.
The 2018 U.I.L. State Swimming and Diving Championship took place this past weekend and Midland I.S.D. was well represented.
Click here for high school basketball playoff game schedules.
A weapon, thought to be a pistol, was found at a playground Sunday evening in Fort Stockton and is now police custody.
