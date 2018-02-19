7 men charged with sex crimes after weekend sting operation in Midland

Police arrested 7 men over the weekend during a sex crimes sting operation in Midland.

The suspects are Randall Sparkman, 40, David Williams, 43, Sebastian Zapata, 22, Seth Patin, 30, Wesley Nickell, 57, Galvan Eduardo, 25, and Alex Olivas, 38.

Each of the men are charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14 years old.

Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf told us the weekend sting operation is one that law enforcement runs periodically to catch sexual predators. Though, she couldn't comment on any specific details of the operation.

The solicitation of a minor under 14 years old is a second degree felony and carries a minimum two year prison sentence, with a maximum sentence of up to 20 years.

Nodolf also said that Texas DPS was the lead agency in the sting operation, though several local agencies contributed.

