League of Women Voters to hold forum Tuesday for Midland County judge candidates

A heads up for Midland voters, you have another chance to learn more about the candidates who are running for county judge.



The League of Women voters is holding a forum at Midland College. It's happening Tuesday at 7 p.m.



The list of candidates includes James Beauchamp, Terry Johnson and Stephen Robertson.



Each candidate will have 10 minutes to speak about their platforms. Then, they will get a chance to answer questions from the audience.

The forum is free and open to the public.



If you can't make it in person, don't worry because we'll be streaming it live on our web site, www.newswest9.com, our Facebook page and our Roku app.

