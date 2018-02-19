Brewster County officials find two in the U.S. illegally - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Brewster County officials find two in the U.S. illegally

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Brewster County officials have apprehended two individuals in the southern region of the county.

We’re told that these suspects were found to be in the U.S. illegally Monday morning.

Sheriff Dodson took the suspects to the Border Patrol checkpoint. They were then released to immigration agents for prosecution and deportation, according the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly