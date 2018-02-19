E.C.I.S.D.: Nimitz Middle School not placed under shelter-in-place

The Ector County Independent School District tells us that Nimitz Middle School was not placed under "shelter in place" on Monday afternoon.

We're told there were rumors of students talking about someone coming to the school to "shoot it up."

Those students reported the rumors to the principal and the principal notified E.C.I.S.D. police.

We're told the rumors turned out to be false.

