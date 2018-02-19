E.C.I.S.D.: Nimitz Middle School not placed under shelter-in-place

Brewster County officials have apprehended two individuals in the southern region of the county.
The Ector County Independent School District tells us that Nimitz Middle School was not placed under "shelter in place" on Monday afternoon. We're told there were rumors of students talking about someone coming to the school to "shoot it up."
The Odessa Police Department is investigating following an a deadly overnight shooting in Odessa. Odessa police tell us, they were called out to the 7700 block of E. Highway 191 in reference to a gunshot victim.
One suspect is in custody following a shooting in Midland.
Authorities are working an accident along Highway 349, south of the City of Midland. We're told the accident occurred near the intersection of Highway 349 and County Road 120.
