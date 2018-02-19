Odessa police investigating deadly overnight shooting

The Odessa Police Department is investigating following an a deadly overnight shooting in Odessa.

Odessa police tell us, they were called out to the 7700 block of E. Highway 191 in reference to a gunshot victim.

When authorities arrived, they found a person at an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said an investigation revealed that the victim, Zane Womack, 25, was woken up by an unknown male banging on his door.

The victim told police that the man forced his way into the apartment before being shot multiple times by Womack.

The man was later identified as Jerrod Dement, 20, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told Dement's body has been sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation continues.

