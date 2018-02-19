Big Spring drowning victim identified

A man who died over the weekend while at a lake in Big Spring has been identified.

Big Spring police tells us John Paul Rodriguez, 20, was at Moss Lake on Sunday when he drowned.

Rodriguez was using an air mattress as a raft with two other individuals when the wind pushed it away from shore.

The other two were able to swim to shore, but Rodriguez went down. Officers were immediately called to the scene and were assisted by Big Spring and Howard County Fire, as well as Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Their efforts extended until nightfall and continued at 7 a.m. Monday, at 11:30 a.m. Texas Parks and Wildlife officers recovered the body.

An autopsy has been scheduled and we're told foul play is not suspected nor do they believe alcohol was a factor.

