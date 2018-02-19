Early voting starts Tuesday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Early voting starts Tuesday

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Early voting for the March 6 election starts Tuesday. Voting will run from Feb. 20 until March 2.

You can stop by any of the voting locations below to cast your ballot. 

Midland

Elections Office - County Annex Building 

  • 2110 North A Street 

Centennial Library

  • 2503 W. Loop 250 N 

Cogdell Learning Center 

  • 211 W. Florida Avenue 

Fellowship Community Church 

  • 5206 N. Midland Dr. 

Manor Park 

  • 5212 Sinclair Avenue 

Odessa 

Ector County Courthouse Annex 

  • 1010 E. 8th Street 

MCH Primary Care 

  • 6030 W. University 

Westlake Hardware Store 

  • 4652 East University 

Odessa College Sports Center 

  • 201 W. University 

Primary Health Center 

  • 840 W. Clements 

For more voting information you can visit the Ector County voting website or the Midland County voting website.

