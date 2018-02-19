Early voting starts Tuesday

The United States will play Thursday for the gold medal that has eluded them for nearly two decades after beating Finland 5-0.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
Early voting for the March 6 election starts Tuesday. Voting will run from Feb. 20 until March 2.
The 15-year-old took bullets to the back and both legs, but the 20 classmates he was protecting survived uninjured.
Mark your calendar, Ector County Independent School District is having their monthly board meeting next week.
