Early voting starts Tuesday

Early voting for the March 6 election starts Tuesday. Voting will run from Feb. 20 until March 2.

You can stop by any of the voting locations below to cast your ballot.

Midland

Elections Office - County Annex Building

2110 North A Street

Centennial Library

2503 W. Loop 250 N

Cogdell Learning Center

211 W. Florida Avenue

Fellowship Community Church

5206 N. Midland Dr.

Manor Park

5212 Sinclair Avenue

Odessa

Ector County Courthouse Annex

1010 E. 8th Street

MCH Primary Care

6030 W. University

Westlake Hardware Store

4652 East University

Odessa College Sports Center

201 W. University

Primary Health Center

840 W. Clements

For more voting information you can visit the Ector County voting website or the Midland County voting website.

