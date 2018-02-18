One suspect in custody following shooting in Midland

One suspect is in custody following a shooting in Midland.



Midland police say that two suspects were involved in a dispute with the victim.



One of the suspects shot the victim and both suspects fled the scene.



Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with superficial injuries.



The suspect accused of firing the gun was found and taken to jail



The second suspect has not been caught but has been identified.



==================================

Midland police responded to a shots fired call at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a male victim suffered a gunshot wound on the 4100 block of Anetta Dr. The victim was transported to the ER.

This incident is still under investigation.

We'll be sure to update you as soon as we get new information.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.