Brewster County Deputy finds trespassing suspects

Brewster County officials have apprehended eight individuals for trespassing.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, a Brewster County Deputy found these individuals on private property located west of Alpine.

The Brewster County Sheriff’s office says that the suspects were illegally in the U.S. from Guatemala.

The suspects have been released to immigration officials for prosecution and deportation, according to the sheriff’s office.

