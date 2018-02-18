Brewster County Deputy finds trespassing suspects - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Brewster County Deputy finds trespassing suspects

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Brewster County officials have apprehended eight individuals for trespassing.

On Saturday, Feb. 17, a Brewster County Deputy found these individuals on private property located west of Alpine.

The Brewster County Sheriff’s office says that the suspects were illegally in the U.S. from Guatemala.

The suspects have been released to immigration officials for prosecution and deportation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly