Brewster County Deputy finds trespassing suspects

Odessa Fire Rescue was called out to a house fire at a residence on the 3800 block of Springdale Dr. at 6 a.m. Sunday.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
Brewster County officials have apprehended eight individuals for trespassing. On Saturday, Feb. 17, a Brewster County Deputy found these individuals on private property located west of Alpine.
If you've ever spent any time around hockey players you know that they nearly speak a different language. We stopped by a Jackalopes practice and they explained a few of their favorite go-to phrases.
The Springboard Recovery Center has opened a new adolescent services program.
