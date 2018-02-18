UPDATE: House fire in Odessa

Odessa Fire Rescue was called out to a house fire at a residence on the 3800 block of Springdale Dr. at 6 a.m. Sunday.

Two out of the three people who were in the home escaped the fire unharmed. Officials say they were unable to reach the third individual inside due to the intensity of the fire.

The house to the west of this residence also faced some damage.

Officials were unable to disclose details on the victim who died on scene.

First responders are still working the scene and Springdale Dr. is being blocked off. We'll be sure to update you as soon as we get new information.

