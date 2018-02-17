April self-defense classes available - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

April self-defense classes available

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

March classes maybe full, but the Odessa Police Department is currently accepting applications for Women’s Self Defense classes in April.

The classes are scheduled for the weekend of April 7. These free courses are on basic self-defense. Classes are limited to the first 14 women who sign up.

Women 18 years or older are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is April 2.

