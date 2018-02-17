Midland police looking for woman trying to take phones from AT&T - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland police looking for woman trying to take phones from AT&T store

By Mariana Veloso, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Midland Police Department) (Source: Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland police need your help looking for a woman they say tried to double dip at an AT&T store.

Police say she went into an AT&T store and tried to get multiple phones by trying to act like she was working for different companies.

If you notice this woman, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS. You will remain anonymous.

