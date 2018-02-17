New substance abuse treatment center for adolescents opens in Midland

The Springboard Recovery Center has opened a new adolescent services program.

"We use a very non-judgmental supportive approach, we're not here to blame families we're not here to punish kids, we're here to assist in the recovery process," says Stephanie Schoen-Orr, program director.

The program offers intensive outpatient substance abuse therapy, 4 days a week, for teenagers between the ages of 12 to 17.

"Our work is in helping these families and these kids make sure they don't hit those long term addiction issues while they still have the chance for successful lives and graduating from high school et cetera," says Schoen-Orr.

Schoen-Orr says the need to get her program up and running was urgent, since the Palmer Drug Abuse Program closed last November. "There's no other programs that are specific to substance abuse and the families struggle with those issues," says Schoen-Orr.

She says when PDAP closed, their board of directors reached out to staff at Springboard, "they were instrumental in helping us start, a lot of the furniture and office supplies and things like that were actually donated to us by PDAP."

Though, Schoen-Orr admits she wants to improve in areas that PDAP was a bit out of date in, such as data collection, "one of the things we've done is we've brought in the matrix model, which is an evidence based program that has in place those methods of collecting that data."

She says another change with her program is that the teenagers aren't the only focus, family involvement is a requirement.

"Our philosophy is that you can work with your child and make all kinds of changes in their lives and make them really resilient and ready to make changes in their lives but if we don't change the family system, the family can unknowingly undo some of that work," says Schoen-Orr.

So if you or anyone you know has a teen in trouble, Schoen-Orr wants you to know there is help available. "If you're curious, if you have some questions, come over and visit us. We'll give you a tour, we'll talk to you about our program, we'll let you know that there are non-judgmental caring people out there," says Schoen-Orr.

