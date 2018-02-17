ECISD to have monthly board meeting

Mark your calendar, Ector County Independent School District is having their monthly board meeting next week.



On the agenda are updates on improvement required campuses, a first reading and approval of board polices for District of Innovation, and a request to approve construction for a new Boys and Girls Club in West Odessa at Dowling Elementary. The new facility would be built by the club, donated to the district and leased back to the club. This would allow for after school programs and sports not offered in the area now.



The meeting is Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6 p.m. at the ECISD board room.

