Midland dog show pampers pups

Permian High School is starting the 2018 baseball season with new head coach Tate Criswell leading the way.
March classes maybe full, but the Odessa Police Department is currently accepting applications for Women’s Self Defense classes in April.
Midland police need your help looking for a woman they say tried to double dip at an AT&T store.
Mark your calendar, Ector County Independent School District is having their monthly board meeting next week.
The Midland County Horseshoe Arena was taken over by dogs. The West Texas Kennel Club had their dog show today.
