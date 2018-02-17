Midland dog show pampers pups

The Midland County Horseshoe Arena was taken over by dogs.



The West Texas Kennel Club had their dog show today. Everyone who came got to see the dogs strut their tails and get pampered.



The show has been going on since Thursday and will be wrapping up Sunday. If you want to catch the show, it is from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.