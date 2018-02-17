Community raises funds for local veteran group

The community came together for a fundraiser aimed to help a local group who continuously gives back.

Operation Get-R-Done was held at the Ector County Coliseum today. The event helped raise funds for the Task Force Guardian Search and Rescue. The group, made up mostly of veterans, assists those when disaster strikes.



At the event, some vendors donated booth fees while others offered raffles and shopping, all to help the group who helps others.



“We have about 30 active members, about 25 are veterans. When you’re in the military, you're part of a family, you're a part of something, a part of a group. When you get out you want to make a difference and that's what I told my wife. I want to make a difference, I want to help people and I found my way I can help people,” said Task Force Guardian Charles Opella.



The Task Force also went down to Houston to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

